13:05 27.03.2020

Regional Development Ministry, regional authorities discuss regional consolidation in six regions

The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories discussed with regional authorities the formation of an administrative-territorial structure of a subregional level in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions.

"In the process of forming new districts (boroughs, counties, or whatever they are called), it is important to remember that they are created exclusively for the organization of state power at the local level. These will not be the areas where people need to go for services: administrative, social, medical and others. We transfer all services to the level of valid communities. In the districts there will only be services that will coordinate the activities of state bodies, and therefore there's nothing to 'go for to the district,'" said Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Vyacheslav Nehoda during a video conference with regions.

According to the press service of the ministry, in the Volyn region, the regional administration proposes to create four districts: Volodymyrr-Volynsky, Kamin-Kashyrsky, Kovelsky and Lutsky.

In the Zhytomyr region, the regional administration offers five project districts: Zhytomyr, Berdychiv, Korostensky, Malynsky and Novohrad-Volynsky.

In the Khmelnytsky region, the regional administration also proposes to create five project districts: Horodotsky, Kamyanets-Podilsky, Starokostiantynivsky, Shepetivsky and Khmelnytsky.

In the Donetsk region, the regional administration offers eight districts: five in the territory under Kyiv's control (Bakhmutsky, Kramatorsky, Pokrovsky, Mariupolsky, Volnovakhsky) and three districts in the temporarily occupied territory (Horlivsky, Donetsky, Kalmiusky).

In the Vinnytsia region, the regional administration proposed creating five districts: Vinnytsky, Mohyliv-Podilsky, Tulchynsky, Haysynsky, Khmelnytsky (Kalynovsky).

In the Kherson region, the regional administration proposed creating up to six districts, half of which do not meet the parameters regarding the number of residents. Experts and other participants in the meeting suggest creating three project districts: Novokakhovsky, Henichesky, and Khersonsky.

