10:35 26.03.2020

Ukraine registers 156 lab COVID-19 cases

As of 10.00 on March 26, laboratories have confirmed 156 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine, of which five are fatal, with one patient who has recovered, the Public Health Center (PHC) reported.

"A total of 43 new cases have been registered over the last 24 hours," a press service of the PHC reported on Facebook in the morning.

The cases of infection were recorded in: Vinnytsia region – one case; two in Volyn region; two in Dnipropetrovsk region; one in Donetsk region; two in Zhytomyr region (one fatal); seven in Zaporizhia region; 16 in Ivano-Frankivsk region (two are fatal); 34 cases registered in Kyiv; 24 in Kyiv region; one case in Luhansk region; two in Lviv region; four in Odesa region; 15 – in Ternopil region (one fatal); one in Kherson region; two in Cherkasy region; Chernivtsi – 42 (1 fatal).

"The studies were conducted by the virological reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, as well as regional laboratories. As of the morning of March 26, 2020, the Center received 183 reports of suspected COVID-19. In total, since the beginning of 2020, 1,124 cases of suspected COVID-19 have been reported," the Health Ministry said.

