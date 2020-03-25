Facts

11:00 25.03.2020

MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

1 min read
MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

Non-affiliated MP of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Rudyk has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Ukrainian parliamentarian Victoria Hryb has said.

"Friends, today my colleague Serhiy Rudyk has been hospitalized with a diagnosis of coronavirus. His doctor informed me about this half an hour ago," Hryb said on Tuesday, March 24, in a comment to one of the TV channels.

She noted that the last time she had contact with Rudyk at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on March 17. In this regard, she will be under observation for a week, since Rudyk sits in front of her in the session hall.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 25.03.2020
Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

16:23 25.03.2020
Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

12:51 25.03.2020
President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

12:39 25.03.2020
Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

10:31 25.03.2020
Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

10:28 25.03.2020
Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

09:22 25.03.2020
Ukraine identifies 113 COVID-19 cases

Ukraine identifies 113 COVID-19 cases

19:15 23.03.2020
Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

18:38 23.03.2020
President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

18:15 23.03.2020
Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

LATEST

Derkach claims that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

Poroshenko demands that Zelensky prevent creation of advisory council on Donbas

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

Derkach invites Biden to testify in Ukrainian court via videoconference

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD