MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

Non-affiliated MP of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Rudyk has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Ukrainian parliamentarian Victoria Hryb has said.

"Friends, today my colleague Serhiy Rudyk has been hospitalized with a diagnosis of coronavirus. His doctor informed me about this half an hour ago," Hryb said on Tuesday, March 24, in a comment to one of the TV channels.

She noted that the last time she had contact with Rudyk at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on March 17. In this regard, she will be under observation for a week, since Rudyk sits in front of her in the session hall.