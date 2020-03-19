President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has brought 33 Ukrainians, who could not come back to motherland from Austria amid shutting of the borders, to the Boryspil airport.

A special-purpose plane, on behalf of the head of state, went to Vienna to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, including 18 women, five children and the elderly people.

"Before boarding the plane, passengers were examined by the doctors, a screening was conducted for detecting symptoms of possible coronavirus disease. People without symptoms of flu were admitted on board. Doctors will also examine passengers upon arrival in Kyiv," reads the statement.

Upon returning home, evacuated citizens will undergo 14-day self-isolation, for the violation of which liability is foreseen. People without flu symptoms and with a negative COVID-19 test result will be sent to home quarantine.