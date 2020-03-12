Facts

18:03 12.03.2020

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

All the checkpoints across the Ukrainian border are operating normally now, but in the near future a list of those that will be closed will be compiled, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country said.

"In pursuance of the decision of the extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergencies on March 10, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will limit the number of existing checkpoints in the near future ... About 70% of all points are planned for closing, but the final list is being specified," it said on Thursday.

The press service explained that the reduction of checkpoints is due to the need to strengthen epidemiological control. Official information will be published on the Government Portal.

Tags: #coronavirus #border
