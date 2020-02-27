Facts

10:24 27.02.2020

Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

1 min read

The first case of coronavirus disease has been detected among the Ukrainians in Italy, Fanpage ezine reported.

"The first case of coronavirus in Campania .... A girl who felt unwell for several days went to the San Luca di Vallo della Lucania hospital yesterday, where she was tested for the Covid-19 virus, which already tested positive in Cotugno di Napoli Hospital: The presence of Coronavirus must be confirmed by the Roman Institute of Spallanzani. All those who came into contact with the girl, especially the family that accompanied her to the hospital, were quarantined," Fanpage reported.

As previously reported, coronavirus infection toll in Italy grew up to 400 people.

The biggest number of coronavirus disease cases detected in Lombardi (258 cases, nine killed), Veneto (71 cases, two killed), and Emilia-Romagna (47 cases, one killed).

Tags: #ukrainians #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:44 27.02.2020
Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

12:30 25.02.2020
Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

19:08 24.02.2020
No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

17:03 24.02.2020
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

11:50 24.02.2020
Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

15:40 21.02.2020
Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

13:42 21.02.2020
Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

16:18 20.02.2020
Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

14:59 20.02.2020
Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

LATEST

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD