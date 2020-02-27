Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

The first case of coronavirus disease has been detected among the Ukrainians in Italy, Fanpage ezine reported.

"The first case of coronavirus in Campania .... A girl who felt unwell for several days went to the San Luca di Vallo della Lucania hospital yesterday, where she was tested for the Covid-19 virus, which already tested positive in Cotugno di Napoli Hospital: The presence of Coronavirus must be confirmed by the Roman Institute of Spallanzani. All those who came into contact with the girl, especially the family that accompanied her to the hospital, were quarantined," Fanpage reported.

As previously reported, coronavirus infection toll in Italy grew up to 400 people.

The biggest number of coronavirus disease cases detected in Lombardi (258 cases, nine killed), Veneto (71 cases, two killed), and Emilia-Romagna (47 cases, one killed).