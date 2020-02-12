SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukrainian air carrier SkyUp is ready to make a special flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, it is waiting for a signal from the Ministry of Health, Hromadske ezine has reported.

"We don't need much time to prepare for the flight. Our plane is ready, the crew is ready too. The plane will fly at 5 a.m. in the morning immediately after we receive the command from the Ministry of Health. There is no exact date so far. It was tentatively said that the flight is expected this week, but there is no specific date and time. As soon as the plane takes off, the Ministry of Health, together with SkyUp, will give a briefing, where we will report on all the detail of the evacuation," the company said.

SkyUp noted that they couldn't tell the exact duration of the flight, however, there would be one aircraft and it would come down in Almaty.