Facts

13:30 12.02.2020

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

1 min read
SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukrainian air carrier SkyUp is ready to make a special flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, it is waiting for a signal from the Ministry of Health, Hromadske ezine has reported.

"We don't need much time to prepare for the flight. Our plane is ready, the crew is ready too. The plane will fly at 5 a.m. in the morning immediately after we receive the command from the Ministry of Health. There is no exact date so far. It was tentatively said that the flight is expected this week, but there is no specific date and time. As soon as the plane takes off, the Ministry of Health, together with SkyUp, will give a briefing, where we will report on all the detail of the evacuation," the company said.

SkyUp noted that they couldn't tell the exact duration of the flight, however, there would be one aircraft and it would come down in Almaty.

Tags: #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:17 18.01.2020
SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

13:12 18.10.2019
SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

16:03 25.09.2019
Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

12:13 13.09.2019
SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

09:56 30.07.2019
Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

10:46 29.07.2019
SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

11:21 12.03.2019
SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

17:39 11.02.2019
SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

14:32 29.11.2018
SkyUp expands fleet to four planes

SkyUp expands fleet to four planes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

LATEST

Disengagement of forces near Hnutove agreed on at TCG meeting – Kuchma's spokesperson

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD