11:26 12.02.2020

Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the investigation into the tragic events on the Independence Square (Maidan) during the Revolution of Dignity is the most complicated case in the country.

"Evidence, documents were lost. There are no people, no witnesses. They say that much has been cleaned up on the scenes after this tragedy. The most complicated case in our country is the Maidan," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The president also said that all forces are involved in the investigation.

"I know for sure that they are working on them faster than several years before. It is not clear when they will find the paymasters, while it is more clear about the killers, - I cannot say. All forces are involved in these cases and we are doing our utmost," he said.

