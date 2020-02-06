Facts

11:43 06.02.2020

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

There are 26 Ukrainian citizens on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been blocked due to an outbreak of coronavirus near Japan, the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has reported with a reference to the national coordinator for the International Health Regulations in Japan.

"The national coordinator for the International Health Regulations in Japan has reported on February 5 that 26 Ukrainian citizens are staying on board of the cruise ship," reads the statement.

The Public Health Center is checking whether there are Ukrainians among the passengers diagnosed with coronavirus. It also has informed the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine about this situation for further coordination of actions for relevant response.

As reported, on January 20, the Diamond Princess set off from the city of Yokohama in Japan on a two-week cruise along the route Kagoshima - Hong Kong - Okinawa, which was to conclude on February 4. It emerged that one of the passengers who disembarked in Hong Kong was infected with coronavirus. On February 3, the cruise ship was anchored at the Yokohama roadstead in order for all passengers to be examined. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board the vessel.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry of Japan demanded to anchor the cruise ship in Yokohama for a 14-day quarantine. Twenty people have been infected with novel coronavirus on board of the vessel.

