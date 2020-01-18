Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Office of the President of Ukraine track the schedule of visits of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the European Solidarity party has said.

"The public "invitation" for questioning on January 21 and 24, which is not envisaged by any regulations of the Criminal Procedure Code, was announced a day and a half after Poroshenko had booked tickets for a trip to Switzerland on January 21-25," the party's press service said in a statement.

The party said that Poroshenko has cancelled the trip in order to avoid speculations. However, he could come for questioning only of the SBI serves the summons in line with the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.