15:17 18.01.2020

eHealth system certified for compliance with data protection system – Fedorov

The electronic healthcare system e-Health has been streamlined with the personal data protection standards and received a certificate for the compliance with the integrated data protection system.

"The eHealth system was launched two and a half years ago. One of the main complaints about this system during all of this time was the lack of a clear and officially certified patients' data protection system. In summer 2019, when I held the first coordination meeting with donors, the key comments from international partners were about the outrageous situation with the eHealth system - "we don't know whether patients' personal data is reliably protected," "there is no proper protection" and many other questions. I promised to fix the problem then," Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Facebook.

"Today the problem has been settled. The eHealth system has been streamlined with the data protection standards and received a certificate for the compliance with the integrated data protection system," he said.

Tags: #ehealth
