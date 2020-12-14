Facts

Health Ministry working on development of eHealth – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health is working to develop an e-health system and reduce the "paperwork" for medical staff, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Of course, it is planned [to reduce the 'paperwork'], moreover, we are not standing still and are developing eHealth. Next year we have allocated about UAH 160 million for this system. The goal is for all data to be in electronic form so that to simplify the work of doctors as much as possible and make the system as convenient as possible for patients. We will introduce new products, we have clear timelines – something is to be done in 2021, something in 2022," he said.

