President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation informed U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo about the plans to restore peace in Donbas, the presidential press service has said.

"Volodymyr Zelensky informed Michael Pompeo in detail about the results of the agreements achieved during the Normandy meeting, as well as about the plans of the Ukrainian government to restore peace in eastern Ukraine," the report says.

Pompeo emphasized the release of prisoners and welcomed the signing of an important contract for gas transit to Europe, according to a press release.

The parties discussed the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East after attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

"The parties agreed that any further aggressive steps could be a threat to stability in the region and global security. The president of Ukraine expressed concern about the possible aggravation of the situation in Iraq and the region if U.S. and coalition forces leave the country prematurely," the report says.

In addition, Zelensky thanked for the continued support of the United States in restoring peace in eastern Ukraine and returning Crimea.

The Ukrainian president expressed special gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress for their decision to grand financial and material aid to Ukraine's security and defense sector.

"The parties reached an agreement that this and other issues will be discussed in depth during a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and the U.S. Secretary of State," the press service said.

Additionally, the parties exchanged holiday greetings.

The U.S. Department of State said earlier that Pompeo and Zelensky had had a telephone conversation.

In light of the situation in Iraq, U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo made the decision to postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus scheduled for early January to a later date.