The Office of Prosecutor General will start its work on January 2, 2020.

"I order to determine January 2, 2020 the day of the beginning of the work of the Office of the Attorney General," reads an order of Prosecutor general of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka No. 351 as of December 23 published in Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) newspaper on Tuesday.

Previously it was reported that Office of Prosecutor General would start its work on Jan 2.