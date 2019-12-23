Facts

10:04 23.12.2019

One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire eight times on December 22. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Pisky, Talakivka, Vasylivka, Krymske, Novoluhanske, and Novhorodske came under attacks.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:42 19.12.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:55 16.12.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:36 11.12.2019
JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

10:19 10.12.2019
Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

10:23 06.12.2019
Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

16:00 20.11.2019
Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

13:37 16.11.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

LATEST

Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA announces results of Prystaiko's first official visit to Berlin

Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD