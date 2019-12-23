One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire eight times on December 22. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Pisky, Talakivka, Vasylivka, Krymske, Novoluhanske, and Novhorodske came under attacks.