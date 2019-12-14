Facts

12:39 14.12.2019

Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

The Russian side, at the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, categorically rejected the possibility of amendments to the Minsk agreements, in particular, regarding border control checkpoints, but subsequently Moscow realizes the need for changes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"But there are certain changes that need to be made to the Minsk agreements, at least chronologically, they should have ended before the end of 2015 and many dates are not true," he said on Inter TV channel on Friday night.

The minister also admitted that the Russian Federation subsequently realizes the need for amendments to the Minsk agreements.

"I think that Russia understands that the requirements recorded in 'Minsk' are not real ... The fact that they are now declaring that "and no maneuvers" is usually an increase in rates before the next round of negotiations," Prystaiko said.

