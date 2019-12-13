Facts

18:13 13.12.2019

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

1 min read
Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

 The Swiss Federal Council decided on Friday to extend the preventive freeze on former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's assets for one more year, the Swiss embassy to Ukraine said on Twitter.

"Today, the Swiss Federal Council decided to extend for one year the preventive freeze on the assets of ousted President Yanukovych and his entourage (approx. CHF 70 million). The purpose of this decision is to support the judicial cooperation between Switzerland and Ukraine," it said.

Switzerland froze Yanukovych's assets estimated at 70 million Swiss francs in 2014.

The Swiss Federal Council ruled previously to extend the freeze on the assets of Yanukovych and his entourage for one year on December 19, 2018.

Tags: #swiss #yanukovych
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 24.09.2019
European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

12:22 24.09.2019
General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

18:28 11.07.2019
EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

11:51 05.07.2019
PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

11:49 10.05.2019
Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

11:00 22.04.2019
'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

10:51 22.04.2019
Yanukovych congratulates Zelensky with election victory

Yanukovych congratulates Zelensky with election victory

14:21 09.03.2019
Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

12:47 04.03.2019
EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

13:50 27.02.2019
Swedbank accounts in Lithuania could be used to transfer money to Yanukovych

Swedbank accounts in Lithuania could be used to transfer money to Yanukovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

LATEST

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD