Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

The Swiss Federal Council decided on Friday to extend the preventive freeze on former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's assets for one more year, the Swiss embassy to Ukraine said on Twitter.

"Today, the Swiss Federal Council decided to extend for one year the preventive freeze on the assets of ousted President Yanukovych and his entourage (approx. CHF 70 million). The purpose of this decision is to support the judicial cooperation between Switzerland and Ukraine," it said.

Switzerland froze Yanukovych's assets estimated at 70 million Swiss francs in 2014.

The Swiss Federal Council ruled previously to extend the freeze on the assets of Yanukovych and his entourage for one year on December 19, 2018.