12 PEOPLE HURT IN ODESA FIRE, INCL FOUR FIREMEN. EVACUATION COMPLETED – STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Rescuers have completed the evacuation of people from the burning educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, as a result of which 12 people were injured, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As of 12:10, the fire area is approximately 2,000 square meters. Work on evacuating people has been completed. As a result of the fire, 12 people were injured, including four firefighters," the State Emergencies Service said on its website.

Firemen are currently still fighting the blaze.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on Wednesday, the area of which is currently about 700 square meters. Later, the Service reported that as of 11:20, the fire area was approximately 1,000 square meters, and also informed that there was a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire.