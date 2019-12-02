Facts

09:58 02.12.2019

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

1 min read
Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that every corrupt official in Ukraine should be punished, regardless of surname, position and the sphere of activity.

"Another priority is corruption crimes. Every corrupt official should be held accountable regardless of his surname, we understand whom we are speaking about, position and the sphere of activity. Be sure, as the president of Ukraine, I am your ally in this difficult struggle," he said on the occasion of the Prosecutor's Day on November 29.

Zelensky wished the prosecutors every day to appear in "high-profile news, in which the numbers of 5, 10, 15, 20, 50 will appear, but this will not be the amount of bribes, but the years that criminals and corrupt officials received due to your professional work."

Tags: #zelensky #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:18 30.11.2019
Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

17:58 28.11.2019
Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

16:44 28.11.2019
Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

14:21 27.11.2019
Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

16:49 25.11.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

12:25 25.11.2019
First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

17:45 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

14:02 22.11.2019
Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

14:35 21.11.2019
Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

11:09 21.11.2019
Ukraine's foreign relations is president's business - Zelensky on Kolomoisky's statement

Ukraine's foreign relations is president's business - Zelensky on Kolomoisky's statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

LATEST

Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD