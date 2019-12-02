Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that every corrupt official in Ukraine should be punished, regardless of surname, position and the sphere of activity.

"Another priority is corruption crimes. Every corrupt official should be held accountable regardless of his surname, we understand whom we are speaking about, position and the sphere of activity. Be sure, as the president of Ukraine, I am your ally in this difficult struggle," he said on the occasion of the Prosecutor's Day on November 29.

Zelensky wished the prosecutors every day to appear in "high-profile news, in which the numbers of 5, 10, 15, 20, 50 will appear, but this will not be the amount of bribes, but the years that criminals and corrupt officials received due to your professional work."