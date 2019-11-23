Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led armed formations violated ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in action and one Ukrainian serviceman was killed in road accident, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On November 22, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 14 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the Joint Forces using 82mm and 120mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, including heavy machine guns... One of our defender was wounded amid shelling. Another soldier from the Joint Forces died in a road accident," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on its official page in the Facebook social network on Saturday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok task force, the enemy mounted six attacks: near Talakivka and Vodiane using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers; near Pisky using small arms; near Taramchuk and, twice, near Krasnohorivka using coaxial grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever task force, the following settlements were shelled: Shumy, Novhorodske, Prychypilivka, Novoluhanske and Zaitseve.

'Since the beginning of this day, the Russian occupation formations have not shown any fire activity. No casualties have been recorded," the JFO headquarters said.