Facts

16:32 22.11.2019

PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

2 min read
PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have unveiled a financial deal during reconstruction of berth No. 7 of Odesa maritime merchandise port, causing over UAH 54 million in losses to the state.

"According to investigators, officials of a state-owned enterprise, probably by prior agreement with other persons, transferred UAH 54 million to the accounts of a Ukrainian business entity for performing certain types of work. Subsequently, by concluding a series of fictitious contracts, these funds were transferred to the accounts of shell enterprises, and later distributed between the participants in the criminal scheme. At the same time, the reconstruction of berth No. 7 of the Odesa seaport has not actually been completed," the press service of the PGO said on Friday afternoon.

According to information, at present, investigators of the SBU Main Investigation Department, under the procedural guidance of PGO prosecutors, with operational support of officers of the Main Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU "are conducting a series of raids in Odesa, including on the territory of the Odesa seaport and Odesa branch of state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

The pretrial investigation is under way, a complex of investigative and search actions is being carried out with the aim of establishing all the circumstances of the crime, bringing the violators to justice and providing for recovering of damages.

Tags: #odesa #sbu #port
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 22.11.2019
Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

17:52 11.11.2019
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

14:47 08.11.2019
SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

12:39 07.11.2019
Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

16:49 02.11.2019
SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

17:28 22.10.2019
SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

10:44 02.10.2019
Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

16:50 17.09.2019
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

10:34 17.09.2019
SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

14:19 07.09.2019
Bakanov: In negotiations for release of Ukrainians we showed that human life is invaluable

Bakanov: In negotiations for release of Ukrainians we showed that human life is invaluable

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

VAB Bank ex-owner Bakhmatiuk believes putting him on wanted list illegal, ready to talk through lawyers or conference call

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

Kyiv insists that UN court expedite hearing on Ukrainian ships' detention in Kerch Strait

LATEST

Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

VAB Bank ex-owner Bakhmatiuk believes putting him on wanted list illegal, ready to talk through lawyers or conference call

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

Sentsov to address deputies of European Parliament at plenary meeting on Nov 26

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Kyiv insists that UN court expedite hearing on Ukrainian ships' detention in Kerch Strait

Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

PGO extradites suspected foreign hacker to U.S., first time under simplified procedure

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court arrests EUR 32 million on accounts of Priamy TV owner Makeyenko – Portnov

Ukraine's foreign relations is president's business - Zelensky on Kolomoisky's statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD