PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have unveiled a financial deal during reconstruction of berth No. 7 of Odesa maritime merchandise port, causing over UAH 54 million in losses to the state.

"According to investigators, officials of a state-owned enterprise, probably by prior agreement with other persons, transferred UAH 54 million to the accounts of a Ukrainian business entity for performing certain types of work. Subsequently, by concluding a series of fictitious contracts, these funds were transferred to the accounts of shell enterprises, and later distributed between the participants in the criminal scheme. At the same time, the reconstruction of berth No. 7 of the Odesa seaport has not actually been completed," the press service of the PGO said on Friday afternoon.

According to information, at present, investigators of the SBU Main Investigation Department, under the procedural guidance of PGO prosecutors, with operational support of officers of the Main Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU "are conducting a series of raids in Odesa, including on the territory of the Odesa seaport and Odesa branch of state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

The pretrial investigation is under way, a complex of investigative and search actions is being carried out with the aim of establishing all the circumstances of the crime, bringing the violators to justice and providing for recovering of damages.