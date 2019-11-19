Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Ombudsperson of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova has passed the list of 115 Ukrainian citizens, including 87 Crimean Tatars, who are detained in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, to her Turkish counterpart Seref Malkoc.

"During a meeting we discussed the most important thing – return home of 115 citizens, who are being kept in detention in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page.

In turn, Malkoc "promised to strengthen cooperation and support in fight for return of our citizens to the territory of Ukraine."

Denisova made a working visit to Turkey.