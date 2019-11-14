Facts

12:55 14.11.2019

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

 Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk has said that Russia does not limit itself to direct aggression as it continues hindering free shipping traffic and development of the maritime industry of Ukraine.

"Military threats for Ukraine in the Black and Azov seas are constantly growing. There is no doubt that it is Russia's fault. It does not limit itself to direct aggression: everyone knows that Moscow hinders freedom of shipping traffic and the maritime industry development," he said at the 3rd International Conference for Maritime Security in Odesa on Thursday and posted his statement on Facebook.

The minister also said that the problems will not be solved without a strong Navy.

In turn, the press service of the Defense Ministry quotes Zahorodniuk's statement about Russia's regular provocations in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"Russia blocks a significant part of the waters and starts exercises, which actually are not performed, in order to block a sector and hinder commercial shipping," the minister said.

Tags: #defense_minister #zahorodniuk
