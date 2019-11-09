UN intl court's recognizing its jurisdiction in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia is important step to protect Ukraine's sovereignty – U.S. Embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has congratulated Ukraine on the decision of the UN International Court of Justice on the recognition of its jurisdiction to consider the case on application and interpretation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"We congratulate Ukraine on the International Court of Justice's ruling asserting its jurisdiction in Ukraine's case against Russia. This is a major step toward protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions," the embassy said on Facebook.

As reported, the International Court of Justice recognized its jurisdiction to consider the case on application and interpretation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Thus, the court refused to consider the objections of the Russian Federation on the availability of the court jurisdiction in this case.