Facts

09:56 06.11.2019

Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

1 min read
Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed to eradicate total corruption in the field of state architectural and construction control and urban planning by the end of 2019, a president's press service reported.

Zelensky set the appropriate task to Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Olena Babak during a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers in the President's Office.

The head of state noted the need to switch rendering of the administrative services in construction to an electronic format and introduce automatic registration in the register of approval documents.

As the President's Office reported, Zelensky commissioned Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska to change the software of real estate and business registers to stop unauthorized access. Besides, by the end of June 2020, Maliuska must ensure the formation of the legislative framework for the operation of an electronic notarial system.

Tags: #zelensky #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 06.11.2019
Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

12:47 06.11.2019
Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

12:20 06.11.2019
Zelensky sets tasks to prepare mass privatization, develop plan for improving Ukraine's Doing Business rating

Zelensky sets tasks to prepare mass privatization, develop plan for improving Ukraine's Doing Business rating

11:46 06.11.2019
Zelensky creates council for freedom of speech, protection of journalists – decree

Zelensky creates council for freedom of speech, protection of journalists – decree

18:54 05.11.2019
Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

17:16 05.11.2019
Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

16:48 04.11.2019
President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

15:19 04.11.2019
Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

11:00 04.11.2019
Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

12:16 01.11.2019
Zelensky introduces new head of Ternopil Regional Administration Ihor Sopel

Zelensky introduces new head of Ternopil Regional Administration Ihor Sopel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

Zelensky creates council for freedom of speech, protection of journalists – decree

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

LATEST

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland acknowledges military assistance to Ukraine depended on Burisma case investigation

Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

Kyiv proposes to Brussels several new initiatives – Kuleba

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

NABU, SAPO complete investigation into case of ex-deputy ecology minister

Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD