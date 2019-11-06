Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed to eradicate total corruption in the field of state architectural and construction control and urban planning by the end of 2019, a president's press service reported.

Zelensky set the appropriate task to Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Olena Babak during a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers in the President's Office.

The head of state noted the need to switch rendering of the administrative services in construction to an electronic format and introduce automatic registration in the register of approval documents.

As the President's Office reported, Zelensky commissioned Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska to change the software of real estate and business registers to stop unauthorized access. Besides, by the end of June 2020, Maliuska must ensure the formation of the legislative framework for the operation of an electronic notarial system.