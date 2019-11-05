Facts

12:31 05.11.2019

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Health of Ukrainian political prisoners Jemil Gafarov, Servet Gaziyev, Enver Omerov and Asan Yanikov, detained in Russia and occupied Crimea on suspicion of being participants of Hizb ut-Tahrir, a religious organizations prohibited in Russia, is getting worse, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Jemil Gafarov, who is kept in detention facility No. 5 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Rostov region, is in predialysis condition and needs urgent hospitalization. Servet Gaziyev, who is kept in detention facility No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Rostov region, suffering intestinal and dental problems. He also needs to be hospitalized as soon as possible," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Enver Omerov and Asan Yanikov, who are kept in detention facility No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Crimea and Sevastopol, are having health problems and need urgent surgery treatment," she said.

Denisova added that she has addressed Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova with a request to take emergency measures and provide Ukrainian citizens with complete medical examination and necessary medical aid.

