Deputy head of presidential office announces preparation of large SOE to IPO

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Yulia Kovaliv has announced the preparation for holding an initial public offering (IPO) for a large state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the Office of the President intends to announce it during the RE: THINK. Invest in Ukraine forum in Mariupol on October 29.

"Both concession facilities will be presented at the forum in Mariupol, as well as those concession tenders that are currently launched. These are two ports – Kherson and Mariupol. Also, the State Property Fund is expected to present privatization of those first facilities on which the SPF will focus. The first step will also be taken to prepare for the placement of shares of one of the large state-owned companies," Kovaliv said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk expressed the idea of partial privatization of JSC Ukrposhta through an IPO. He was supported by Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky.