Naftogaz Teplo allows IPO or attraction of strategic investor in future

Naftogaz Teplo LLC, a subsidiary of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which manages Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska CHPPs (Lviv region) and is awaiting the transfer of six larger state-owned CHPPs from Naftogaz, is preparing a proposal to the parent company for the transfer in the future of these assets to Naftogaz Teplo's balance sheet, head of the company Vitaliy Mykhaile said.

"The plans are to become a full-fledged sub-holding within Naftogaz, which will be able to receive financing directly from foreign markets. And in the future, it may itself enter an IPO or attract a strategic investor," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that Naftogaz Teplo is at the stage of transformation.

"A new organizational structure has already been approved, specialists are being recruited and budgets are being planned to strengthen the team in order to be ready for the full-fledged management of the assets that we will receive. We are even looking for a new office, because the current one has outlived its time. We will be completely ready at the end of spring," he said.