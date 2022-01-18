Investments

12:48 18.01.2022

Naftogaz Teplo allows IPO or attraction of strategic investor in future

1 min read
Naftogaz Teplo allows IPO or attraction of strategic investor in future

Naftogaz Teplo LLC, a subsidiary of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which manages Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska CHPPs (Lviv region) and is awaiting the transfer of six larger state-owned CHPPs from Naftogaz, is preparing a proposal to the parent company for the transfer in the future of these assets to Naftogaz Teplo's balance sheet, head of the company Vitaliy Mykhaile said.

"The plans are to become a full-fledged sub-holding within Naftogaz, which will be able to receive financing directly from foreign markets. And in the future, it may itself enter an IPO or attract a strategic investor," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that Naftogaz Teplo is at the stage of transformation.

"A new organizational structure has already been approved, specialists are being recruited and budgets are being planned to strengthen the team in order to be ready for the full-fledged management of the assets that we will receive. We are even looking for a new office, because the current one has outlived its time. We will be completely ready at the end of spring," he said.

Tags: #naftogaz_teplo #ipo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:52 12.11.2020
Naftogaz CEO: We must not start Naftogaz IPO with Ukrnafta

Naftogaz CEO: We must not start Naftogaz IPO with Ukrnafta

11:08 22.10.2020
Naftogaz aims to go public in few years

Naftogaz aims to go public in few years

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

10:15 04.12.2019
Agricultural Holding A.G.R. Group intends to become a public company and considers an opportunity to arrange IPO

Agricultural Holding A.G.R. Group intends to become a public company and considers an opportunity to arrange IPO

14:59 29.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

12:44 28.10.2019
Deputy head of presidential office announces preparation of large SOE to IPO

Deputy head of presidential office announces preparation of large SOE to IPO

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

15:17 23.05.2018
Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

Austria's Head Group gets permit to build plant in Vinnytsia - deputy mayor

UDP developer regards seizure of Bilshovyk shares after winning privatization auction as pressure on business, investors

Dunaya Resort Ukraine resort city will open in May 2023

UIA not interested in investing in cargo fleet

Nova Poshta plans to grow by over 20% in 2022, increase its investment budget 1.5-fold – co-owner

Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

Farmak invests over $1.2 mln in MedTech, HealthCare projects and startups

Investments in real estate in Kyiv amount to $50.4 mln in Dec 2021

Company of ATB co-owner invests $5 mln in Ukrainian robotics startup Deus Robots

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD