Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Ukraine plans to open an office of innovations in Jerusalem pursuant to agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"Ukraine and Israel are getting closer – an important event. Following the results of the agreements between President Zelensky and the Israeli Prime Minister, we plan to open an innovations office in Jerusalem, which, together with the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv, will help new industries of the two countries find partners," he said on Twitter.