Facts

12:37 26.10.2019

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

1 min read
Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Ukraine plans to open an office of innovations in Jerusalem pursuant to agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"Ukraine and Israel are getting closer – an important event. Following the results of the agreements between President Zelensky and the Israeli Prime Minister, we plan to open an innovations office in Jerusalem, which, together with the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv, will help new industries of the two countries find partners," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #prystaiko #ukraine #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:35 23.10.2019
Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

09:32 23.10.2019
Ukraine, Japan discuss possibilities for deepening economic, investment cooperation between countries

Ukraine, Japan discuss possibilities for deepening economic, investment cooperation between countries

12:57 18.10.2019
Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

16:29 17.10.2019
Uncertain Russian gas transit enhances boosts interest in UGS facilities – TSO of Ukraine chief

Uncertain Russian gas transit enhances boosts interest in UGS facilities – TSO of Ukraine chief

15:01 16.10.2019
Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

13:13 16.10.2019
Ukraine, Latvia to cooperate on return of ex-top officials' funds arrested in Latvia, search for new illicit assets

Ukraine, Latvia to cooperate on return of ex-top officials' funds arrested in Latvia, search for new illicit assets

16:41 15.10.2019
IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

12:56 15.10.2019
Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

09:52 15.10.2019
Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

LATEST

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

No one is stopping investigation of Maidan cases - Chumak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD