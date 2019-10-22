Facts

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has denied that president puts pressure on him or his office.

"To say that the president or the president's office is pressing us, it seems to me that this is not entirely correct. Moreover, we see that the authorities are trying to work regardless of the political affiliation of the defendants or the subjects of criminal investigations, and I do not exclude that soon we will also be able to see that those, who are close to the ruling political force, are brought to justice," Riaboshapka said in a Freedom of Speech program on ICTV channel on Monday evening.

He recalled that the Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an audit against one of the people's deputies (from the Servant of the People faction, Vyacheslav Medianyk) and will inform about the results of this audit in the near future.

As reported on October 15, Ukrainian media published photos of the screen of MP Vyacheslav Medianyk's phone with correspondence, during which he and his interlocutor, signed as "Sasha Yarovy," discussed cooperation with the prosecutor's office.

On October 17, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia said an internal investigation in relation to possible compromising telephone correspondence of deputy Vyacheslav Medianyk during the plenary session would be carried.

