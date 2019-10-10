Facts

17:59 10.10.2019

Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

 Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk announces a test purchase of Javelin anti-tank missile systems by the end of 2019.

"We are working on the modernization of weapons and military equipment. As you know, we buy Javelin this year - this will be the first test purchase. We continue developing similar agreements with our partners and hope that next year we will be able to show some more results on this issue," Zahorodniuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that the government's arms procurement program would not be as "secret" as in previous years.

"We are as open as possible on weapons so that the people of Ukraine and our partners can see how we manage budget funds," the minister added.

Tags: #zahorodniuk #defense_minister #javelin
