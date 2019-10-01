Ilya Kyva appealed to the National Police on the activities of the deputy head of FTU Saenko

The people’s deputy of the fraction OPFL Ilya Kyva appeals to the National Police regarding an urgent audit of the official activities of the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Volodymyr Saenko. The parliamentarian published the text of the deputy’s appeal on his Facebook page.

«I learned that during the tenure of V.Saenko on the post of deputy head of the FTU, he made a number of illegal decisions on the alienation and sale of state property, which was under the jurisdiction of the FTU. Since 2012, this man has been engaged in fraud that leads to the theft of union property», the document says.

In particular, according to Ilya Kyva, today there are several criminal proceedings against V.Saenko, on abuse of official position and attempt to take possession of other people's property, tax evasion.

«In September of this year, he announced the modernization of the Odessa clinical sanatorium named Pirogovo, known as Kuyalnik. The employees did not support this lies and asked where the vacationers' money went. Since, according to their information, the funds for improving the health of people who came on business trips do not go to the health resort cash desk, but to the accounts of Kuyalnik Resort LLC, which has nothing to do with the health resort. There is also information that V.Saenko consciously brings resort «Zhovten» in Koncha-Zaspa to bankruptcy», the deputy notes.

According to Ilya Kyva, this situation destabilizes the work of the FTU, «destroys the main areas of its activities - as a result of a direct, systematic and malicious violation of the law».

In addition, the appeal notes that according to media reports, the deputy head of the FTU uses a premium car, owns three apartments in Kiev and several houses in the Cherkasy region.

The deputy asks law enforcement officers to verify these facts, «which may indicate the commission of criminal offenses by V.Saenko», to establish the circumstances and, if confirmed, to submit information to the Unified Register of Pretrial Proceedings, as well as to ensure proper pre-trial investigation.