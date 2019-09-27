Facts

17:38 27.09.2019

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

2 min read
1+1 Media Group under a decision of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council of Ukraine as of September 19, 2019 has started broadcasting of 1+1 and 2+2 TV channels in the area of Joint Forces Operations (JFO), a group's press service reported.

According to 1+1 media, permissions for temporary broadcasting are issued for a one-year term to develop digital TV on the contact line and on the border with Crimea.

As the group said, 1+1 and 2+2 have already started broadcasting in a digital format on 57 television frequency in the town of Horniak (Donetsk region) and on 50 frequency in the village of Chonhar (Henichesky district of Kherson region).

In near future, broadcasting of 1+1, 2+2 TV channels in a digital format will start on 5 television frequency in the village of Shyroke (Stanychno-Luhansky district of Luhansk region), and 2+2 TV channel on 41 television frequency in the village of Bakhmutivka (Novoaidarsky district, Luhansk region).

As reported, National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council and Information Policy Ministry drafted a plan on the development of analogue television if Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions in 2020. The document provides for the installation of additional analogue television transmitters in the village of Chaplynka and with. Chonhar of the Kherson region, as well as in the Popasniansky district of Luhansk and in the town of Horniak, Donetsk region.

Tags: #1_1 #jfo
