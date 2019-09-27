Facts

Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

The second President of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma highly appreciates the work of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation and hopes that this parliament will justify the trust of citizens.

"Today, the Rada works unprecedentedly quickly and technologically. We will see what the results will be. I believe that parliament will justify the unprecedented trust of the people. Because if it does not, then disappointment will be unprecedented ...," Kuchma said in an interview with the newspaper Sehodnia (Today), published on Friday, answering a question about whether he likes the style of work of the current parliament.

According to the second president, the current Verkhovna Rada is not just a different composition, but a "different reality."

"I was far from dreaming about mono-coalition, but at least about a stable constructive majority. There are both potential and hidden threats in the very fact of a one-party majority, but the need for urgent measures is long overdue that it is necessary to take risks," Kuchma said.

