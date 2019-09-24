Zelensky to be first to speak on second day of general debate at UNGA – spokesperson

On September 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be the first to speak on the second day of the general debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, where there are main speeches with the most exciting issues of the world community.

"Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the level of the highest leaders of states in general debates. His speech opens tomorrow [September 25] on the second day of this debate, and this is very significant. Today [September 24], U.S. President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaru speak at a general debate, with the opening speech by UN Secretary General António Guterres," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Mendel noted that the general debate is the main speech, where the questions that are most worrying about the world community and where the country has the opportunity to discuss the main issues that are on its agenda on the world stage are raised.

"At the general debate, countries are represented at the highest level by presidents, prime ministers or other heads of state, or by heads of delegations from countries," she said.

Mendel also added that in addition to general debates in the UN, there are additional speeches by representatives of various states that relate to relevant topics. For example, there may be speeches devoted exclusively to climate change, energy and other topics.