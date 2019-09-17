Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

The Ukrainian delegation has left the OSCE conference room in Warsaw (Poland), where the topic of freedom of speech was discussed in protest against statements about the "Russian Crimea," the Crimean Tatar television channel ATR reported with reference to its journalist.

"The Ukrainian delegation has suspended participation in the working meeting. Consultations are being held with partners regarding further actions," the correspondent said, explaining that in this way the delegation responded to the words of propagandists from Crimea, who said during the presentation: "Crimea, Russia" (in particular , we are talking about chief editor of the publications "Crimean newspaper" and "Crimean magazine" Maria Volkonskaya).

The annual OSCE meeting on the human dimension of participating States' commitments takes place in Warsaw. The event is attended by the Ukrainian official delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.