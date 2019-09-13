Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that it is necessary to end the war and return all its territories through diplomatic means.

"Those, who bravely defend Ukraine, should return victorious. We must end the war and return our territories. But I have repeatedly said that diplomacy is the only way to do this," he said, speaking at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting "Happiness Now. New Approaches for a World in Crisis" in Kyiv on Friday.

"Sanctions are a strong and effective diplomatic weapon. I keep telling our global partners that are helping us - and we are grateful for that - but sometimes think about lifting the sanctions: 'You are losing money. Seriously? Pardon me, but we are losing people," Zelensky said.