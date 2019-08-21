Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Elected as a parliamentarian from the Servant of the People Party in the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, David Arakhamia, has said that the name of the new Prime Minister of Ukraine will be known on August 29, on the day of the first meeting of the new parliament.

"On August 29. I think that on August 29 everyone will learn a lot," Arakhamia told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question when the name of the prime minister will be known.