Facts

12:57 21.08.2019

Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

1 min read
Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Elected as a parliamentarian from the Servant of the People Party in the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, David Arakhamia, has said that the name of the new Prime Minister of Ukraine will be known on August 29, on the day of the first meeting of the new parliament.

"On August 29. I think that on August 29 everyone will learn a lot," Arakhamia told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question when the name of the prime minister will be known.

Tags: #arakhamia #prime_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 21.08.2019
Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

15:46 24.06.2019
Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

13:02 13.07.2018
Groysman plans to remain Ukrainian prime minister

Groysman plans to remain Ukrainian prime minister

13:55 05.02.2014
Consultations on Ukrainian prime minister candidate under way - Party of Regions faction leader

Consultations on Ukrainian prime minister candidate under way - Party of Regions faction leader

13:31 29.10.2013
Georgia awaits Prime Minister Ivanishvili's choice of his successor

Georgia awaits Prime Minister Ivanishvili's choice of his successor

12:24 16.04.2013
Ukrainian govt should be dismissed on Friday - opposition member

Ukrainian govt should be dismissed on Friday - opposition member

10:09 11.04.2013
Estonian premier to visit Ukraine to meet with president, other officials

Estonian premier to visit Ukraine to meet with president, other officials

14:43 09.04.2013
Estonian premier to visit Ukraine on April 11-12

Estonian premier to visit Ukraine on April 11-12

15:16 13.12.2012
Parliament agrees to Azarov's appointment as Ukrainian prime minister

Parliament agrees to Azarov's appointment as Ukrainian prime minister

13:24 13.12.2012
Ukrainian parliament preparing to vote on candidate for premier

Ukrainian parliament preparing to vote on candidate for premier

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

LATEST

German foreign minister to discuss Ukraine during visit to Moscow

Kyiv's call to replace Normandy format rejected, Center for Current Policy Director says

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD