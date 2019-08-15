Facts

17:15 15.08.2019

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

2 min read

On September 27, the IT Forum in Zaporizhia will be held with the support of the President's Office of Ukraine. The digital government brand will be presented at the event for the first time.

The president's press service said there will be three areas at the forum where the brand will be presented: a panel discussion, where experts will discuss possibilities of state-private partnership within the confines of digitalization in government, during speeches by owners and directors of world class companies dedicated to modern trends in the sphere of introducing innovations in business and in state or municipal government management, and at an interactive exhibition area with exhibits from companies (inventions in the area of robot technology, virtual and augmented reality, automatization, smart technologies, and the like).

"Ukraine will turn from an outsourcing country into one that creates produces in the sphere of information technologies. That is why we and the whole team from the President's Office with joy support initiatives that correspond with our vision of the future development of government and, in addition, which are directed at opening up existing opportunities for business in the age of digital changes. We also support popularizing the values of innovation among Ukrainians in general. One of these initiatives is the International IT Forum in Zaporizhia," Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Fedorov said at a working meeting with the forum's organizations.

The IT Forum is an international event that this year will unite more than 3,000 Ukrainian and international companies in the sphere in innovation and IT. The main goal of the event is to popularize values of quality life with introduced innovations, demonstrating comfort, ease and accessibility of digital changes which are taking place in government.

Tags: #zaporizhia #government #digital
