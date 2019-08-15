Facts

14:00 15.08.2019

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

1 min read
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 13 trucks with over 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied areas in Donetsk region, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"A total of 13 trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross passed the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Food, medicines and construction materials were sent to residents of Donbas," the press service said on Thursday.

In general, humanitarian aid weighing 211.15 tonnes was sent.

