NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has asked Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to transfer the case concerning judges of Kyiv's district administrative court to investigation by the bureau.

"A letter has been sent to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to transfer [the case] to us so that we continue implementing the best practices," NABU Director Artem Sytnyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Sytnyk declined to answer the question of whether the head of the President's Office, Andriy Bohdan, appears in the recordings in this case, noting that the investigators published the volume of the recording that does not impede the investigation.

The NABU director said that the bureau can only disclose information approved for disclosure by investigators and prosecutors of the PGO. "Today, the Ukrainian Security Service is the investigating authority, the PGO will carry out procedural supervision," he said.

"We sent a letter from the NABU to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to transfer this case to us to merge it with those cases that we are investigating in order to continue working on the records," Sytnyk said.