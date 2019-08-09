Facts

15:14 09.08.2019

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

1 min read
NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has asked Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to transfer the case concerning judges of Kyiv's district administrative court to investigation by the bureau.

"A letter has been sent to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to transfer [the case] to us so that we continue implementing the best practices," NABU Director Artem Sytnyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Sytnyk declined to answer the question of whether the head of the President's Office, Andriy Bohdan, appears in the recordings in this case, noting that the investigators published the volume of the recording that does not impede the investigation.

The NABU director said that the bureau can only disclose information approved for disclosure by investigators and prosecutors of the PGO. "Today, the Ukrainian Security Service is the investigating authority, the PGO will carry out procedural supervision," he said.

"We sent a letter from the NABU to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to transfer this case to us to merge it with those cases that we are investigating in order to continue working on the records," Sytnyk said.

Tags: #nabu #court #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

17:55 08.08.2019
ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

13:28 08.08.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

17:50 07.08.2019
Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

18:50 06.08.2019
Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

14:27 05.08.2019
NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

11:15 05.08.2019
Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

11:29 02.08.2019
Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

LATEST

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Ukraine should have suspended participation in Minsk process after soldiers' deaths in Pavlopil - Bezsmertny

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD