Facts

12:32 29.07.2019

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

2 min read
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

A citizen of Serbia, a member of a "self-defense" squad and member of the Severnyi Veter (Northern Wind) group has been served a notice of suspicion under the procedural guidance of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for Crimea.

The PGO's office for Crimea said it was exercising procedural control over a criminal case opened on the fact of the creation and existence of illegal armed groups in Russia-occupied Crimea that are suspected of committing crime under Part 2 of Article 260 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which are being investigated by the Main Department of the National Police for Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the PGO's press service said.

"Evidence of the involvement of the Serbian citizen in the activity of the illegal armed group, named 'Sevastopol Self-Defense,' was obtained during the pretrial investigation. The individual was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 260 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," the PGO's office said.

The pretrial investigation established that in February and March 2014, the Serbian citizen, acting as a reconnaissance fighter of the Severnyi Veter illegal armed reconnaissance group, which belonged to the Sevastopol Self-Defense group, helped Russia-occupation forces to establish control over strategic facilities in Crimea, electric transmission lines and gas pipeline stations near Sevastopol, as well as he was involved in so-called patrolling activities in Sevastopol.

Tags: #crimea #russia #ukraine #suspicion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 29.07.2019
Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

18:45 29.07.2019
Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

16:43 29.07.2019
Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

15:32 29.07.2019
Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

13:16 29.07.2019
Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

11:19 29.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

11:13 29.07.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

13:43 27.07.2019
Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD