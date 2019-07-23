Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

Ex-President Petro Poroshenko has been invited for questioning again by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

"[Poroshenko] has been asked to arrive for questioning on Thursday, July 25," the SBI's press service said on Monday evening.

As reported, in May, Andriy Portnov, ex-Presidential Administration Deputy head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, said he intended to file statements with the SBI about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

On July 11, the SBI told Interfax-Ukraine that on July 17 detectives called Poroshenko in for questioning.