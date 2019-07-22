Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

The party Servant of the People can apparently form in the new parliament a one-party majority without involving self-nominees, which will be the first such situation in the history of independent Ukraine.

Specifically, representatives of Servant of the People can hope to win in 115-120 majority constituencies as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday. According to tentative estimations, the party will receive 121 mandates on lists, which will make it possible to form a faction comprising over 226 deputies.

Representatives of the party are leading or fighting for victory in all regions except for Donetsk region, where the main rivals are representatives of Opposition Bloc and Opposition Platform - For Life!

In particular, representatives of Servant of the People are winning in all districts of Kyiv and in an overwhelming majority of the constituencies of Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhia regions.

According to the results of 43.36% of the electronic protocols processed, the parties Servant of the People (42.31% of the votes), Opposition Platform - For Life (12.79% of the votes), Batkivschyna (8.08%), European Solidarity (8.7%), and Holos (6.39) have made it to the Verkhovna Rada.