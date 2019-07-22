Facts

09:56 22.07.2019

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

1 min read
Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

The party Servant of the People can apparently form in the new parliament a one-party majority without involving self-nominees, which will be the first such situation in the history of independent Ukraine.

Specifically, representatives of Servant of the People can hope to win in 115-120 majority constituencies as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday. According to tentative estimations, the party will receive 121 mandates on lists, which will make it possible to form a faction comprising over 226 deputies.

Representatives of the party are leading or fighting for victory in all regions except for Donetsk region, where the main rivals are representatives of Opposition Bloc and Opposition Platform - For Life!

In particular, representatives of Servant of the People are winning in all districts of Kyiv and in an overwhelming majority of the constituencies of Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhia regions.

According to the results of 43.36% of the electronic protocols processed, the parties Servant of the People (42.31% of the votes), Opposition Platform - For Life (12.79% of the votes), Batkivschyna (8.08%), European Solidarity (8.7%), and Holos (6.39) have made it to the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #precedent #parliament #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:25 22.07.2019
Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

10:56 22.07.2019
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

10:29 22.07.2019
CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

08:32 22.07.2019
Canadian MFA congratulates Ukrainians on holding elections to parliament

Canadian MFA congratulates Ukrainians on holding elections to parliament

08:27 22.07.2019
Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Holos leading in parliamentary elections abroad with 95.09% of protocols processed

Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Holos leading in parliamentary elections abroad with 95.09% of protocols processed

07:46 22.07.2019
CEC results after third of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 42.15% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity" - 8.72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41%

CEC results after third of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 42.15% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity" - 8.72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41%

07:28 22.07.2019
Servant of the People gains 42.03%, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.64% of votes after quarter of e-protocols processed – CEC

Servant of the People gains 42.03%, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.64% of votes after quarter of e-protocols processed – CEC

22:43 21.07.2019
Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

22:37 21.07.2019
Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

CEC RECEIVES 50.01% OF E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.45%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.88%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.64%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.38%

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

UKRAINE'S EXTRAORDINARY PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED AS ACCOMPLISHED- CEC LEADER

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WINS IN FOREIGN ELECTORAL DISTRICT WITH 29.55% OF VOTES, SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 28.13% - 100% PROTOCOLS PROCESSED

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD