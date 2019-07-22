Zelensky says to resolve issue of returning Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the problem of Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia will be settled soon, but he did not reveal any date.

"I am sure that we will resolve this issue soon. I want that very much. We are working on that a lot. This is a priority matter for us. I cannot announce any accurate dates, because this would be untrue," Zelensky said in the campaign headquarters of the Servant of the People Party on Sunday evening.