07:00 22.07.2019

Zelensky says to resolve issue of returning Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the problem of Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia will be settled soon, but he did not reveal any date.

"I am sure that we will resolve this issue soon. I want that very much. We are working on that a lot. This is a priority matter for us. I cannot announce any accurate dates, because this would be untrue," Zelensky said in the campaign headquarters of the Servant of the People Party on Sunday evening.

Tags: #zelensky #sailors
08:11 22.07.2019
Promised "imprisonments" of corrupt officials to begin after formation of new Cabinet, appointment of new prosecutor general - Zelensky

07:54 22.07.2019
Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

22:14 21.07.2019
Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

22:06 21.07.2019
Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

21:45 21.07.2019
Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

20:58 21.07.2019
Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

17:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

17:28 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

13:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

12:33 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

