Talks on Ukraine's cooperation with IMF will resume in Sept – presidential representative in govt

Andriy Gerus, the presidential representative in the Cabinet of Ministers, has stated that negotiations on cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would resume in September.

"Negotiations on new cooperation with the IMF will resume in September. Ukraine's plan is to continue cooperation with the IMF. There will be different questions and proposals. We will offer something on our part, what we want to accomplish, what we want to stipulate in the memorandum, they will offer something. We will agree on something, we will disagree on something, there will be a negotiation process," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday.

Gerus expressed desire that the issue of gas prices for the population be "more gently" reflected in the memorandum with the fund, because "this is already not just an economic issue, it is a political issue."

"I think we saw it during these elections," he said.

Gerus also believes that there should be an initiative on anti-corruption reforms on the part of Ukraine.