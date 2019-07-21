No attacks recorded in Donbas since start of ceasefire – Ukraine's defense ministry

Militants have not shelled Ukrainian positions since the announcement of ceasefire at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has reported.

"From 00:01 Kyiv time today, on July 21, 2019, along the entire contact line in the area of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a "regime of artillery silence" is seen, which provides for a mutual ceasefire of all weapons. Since the start of this period, on July 21, there were no attacks from Russia-led forces in the contact line, and the defenders of Ukraine strictly observe the "silence regime," the Defense Ministry said in a report on the situation in the JFO zone.

At the same time, the command of the JFO said that the JFO units will adequately respond to enemy shelling in the event of a violation of the ceasefire regime by militants. "The Joint Forces have the right and the obligation to ensure the preservation of the life and health of servicemen and civilians, to prevent the loss of territory," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that on Sunday morning, during the advance of a platoon post to the observation post near the settlement of Schastia, Luhansk region, two servicemen were hit by an unknown explosive device installed by the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

"As a result, two soldiers received injuries incompatible with life and died at the site of the explosion Also, as a result of the explosion, two soldiers were injured. The victims were evacuated to the town hospital. Their state of health is satisfactory," the Defense Ministry said.