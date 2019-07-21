Facts

15:11 21.07.2019

ODIHR ready to present preliminary report on parliamentary election in Ukraine on Monday – mission head

1 min read

The Election observation mission (EOM) of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are monitoring the voting process throughout Ukraine, and tomorrow they are ready to present a preliminary report, ODIHR EOM Head in Ukraine Albert Jónsson has said.

ODIHR OEM has been in Ukraine for several weeks. Today is also a big day for the mission, because it has a big team involved. Ukraine is a big country, and here ODIHR OEM acts the same as in other countries, respectively, ODIHR needs enough people to send them to different regions across the country to have a complete picture, Jónsson told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday, visiting one of the polling stations in the center of Kyiv.

According to him, observers today are working at polling stations throughout the country.

Election Day is not over yet, but tomorrow ODIHR EOM will present its preliminary report, the head of the mission said.

He said that the mission has 719 observers.

Tags: #eom #odihr
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 19.24% as of noon – CEC data from 195 constituencies

