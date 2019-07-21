SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said they did not detain the driver of the trailer, which transported the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, from which Boeing-777 of MH-17 flight was shot down, the SBU press center said.

The press center said on July 17, 2019 a briefing was held in Kyiv on the progress of the investigation into the fact that the passenger plane of flight MH-17 was shot down.

"After the event, certain media spread false information about the detention of the driver of the trailer, who transported the Buk air defense system on July 17, 2014. In fact, the briefing mentioned the fact that the Ukrainian court had arrested and convicted a militant of the "DPR" terrorist organization involved in the illegal seizure of a trailer in Donetsk in July 2014. Later on, other persons were transporting Buk in the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, temporarily out of control of the Ukrainian authorities, from which Boeing-777 of MH-17 flight was shot down," the press center said.