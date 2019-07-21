Facts

11:38 21.07.2019

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

1 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said they did not detain the driver of the trailer, which transported the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, from which Boeing-777 of MH-17 flight was shot down, the SBU press center said.

The press center said on July 17, 2019 a briefing was held in Kyiv on the progress of the investigation into the fact that the passenger plane of flight MH-17 was shot down.

"After the event, certain media spread false information about the detention of the driver of the trailer, who transported the Buk air defense system on July 17, 2014. In fact, the briefing mentioned the fact that the Ukrainian court had arrested and convicted a militant of the "DPR" terrorist organization involved in the illegal seizure of a trailer in Donetsk in July 2014. Later on, other persons were transporting Buk in the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, temporarily out of control of the Ukrainian authorities, from which Boeing-777 of MH-17 flight was shot down," the press center said.

Tags: #mh17 #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 20.07.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

16:26 19.07.2019
Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

18:55 17.07.2019
Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

15:51 17.07.2019
Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

11:28 17.07.2019
Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

18:05 10.07.2019
SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 17.66% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM 74 CONSTITUENCIES

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

ZELENSKY SEES ECONOMIST WHO EARLIER DID NOT HEAD GOVT, RADA, PARLIAMENTARY FACTION AS PM

ZELENSKY SEES DEPUTY IMMUNITY BILL ONE OF FIRST BILLS TO CONSIDER BY NEW RADA

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 13.61% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES

Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD