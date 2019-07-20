Facts

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces had fired on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) 26 times over the past 24 hours, 11 of them with the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, including 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, various grenade launchers, and mechanized infantry fighting vehicle, large-caliber machine guns, sniper rifles and small arms, the press center of the JFO has reported.

"As a result of enemy attacks, two servicemen were killed and three were injured," the JFO said on Facebook.

